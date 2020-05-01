To encourage Mainers to enjoy their outdoor resources and to support a happy, healthy Maine, Governor Mills and Commissioner Camuso enacted the following changes to Maine’s spring turkey hunting season:

Season Dates-The start of the regular spring turkey hunting season is Saturday, May 2 instead of May 4. This gives hunters an additional Saturday to be in the field. All other current bag limits, license, and permit requirements apply.

Tagging Requirements-Hunters participating in the 2020 spring wild turkey hunting season will NOT be required to tag their harvested turkey(s). Transportation tags will also not be required. This is specific to the Spring 2020 season only. Hunters will receive a post-season survey and are asked to participate to help provide data used to monitor Maine’s wild turkey population. All other current bag limits, license, and permit requirements apply. Please review Maine’s current hunting laws.

Visit mefishwildlife.com/covid19 for additional MDIFW updates related to COVID-19

Purchase your hunting license or turkey permit online at mefishwildlife.com