Lewiston

  • Tyreek Rankins, 21, of 20 James St., Auburn, on warrants charging violating bail, 12:15 a.m. Friday at 76 Fairlawn Ave.

Auburn

  • Kameron Coolong, 18, of 107 Winter St., on charges of domestic assault, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release, 3:36 a.m. Friday at that address.

Androscoggin County

  • Justin Crenshaw, 47, of 274 Main St., Lewiston, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on warrants charging two counts of arson, 8 a.m. Friday at the county jail.

