Carolyn Smith is pleased to present this exclusive listing on pristine Gull Pond:

Have you ever dreamed of owning a cabin on a lake in Rangeley? Now is the time to consider this fantastic GULL POND property that sleeps up to 20 people.

GULL POND. Direct, easy access to the snowmobile and the ATV trails!! Great fishing. The Ultimate Sportsmen’s Compound with the true Rangeley style to the max!! A rare offering on beautiful Gull Pond! Step back in time. 5 separate sleeping cabins, as well as a workshop/garage; kitchen; large, brand new (28×24) winterized common gathering cabin; and much more only 2 MILES FROM RANGELEY!! Authentic log cabins, connected by a long 90’ porch just steps from the water. 294 feet of pristine frontage on this clean, lovely lake with great fishing. New roofs. Lovely sandy beach. 9 Bedrooms, 6 Baths.

This multi-sleeping-cabin property would make a fantastic family compound, Sporting Camps, or venture for several friends. 9 individual structures/cabins (one cabin winterized).

Exclusively offered for $525,000

Call today for a private showing of this authentic Rangeley property. Carolyn Smith 207-491-5800

[email protected]

