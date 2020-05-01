During this challenging time many community members are struggling with food insecurity. To address this concern and ensure basic needs are met, Rangeley Health and Wellness is providing free Emergency Food Boxes to Rangeley, Oquossoc, and the surrounding Plantation community members. These food items are meant to supplement the meals that are already being generously provided by local restaurants to try to meet the health needs of the community. Food items are provided in partnership with Good Shepard food bank, our local Food Pantry and Moose Alley.

The boxes include a variety of food items and supplies to help feed local families in need. These boxes will be available for curb side pickup once a week on Wednesdays from 10:00am – 1:30pm at the main entrance of Moose Alley. In order to comply with infection control precautions, and current regulations, we ask that those interested in picking up a box drive to the moose alley entrance, and boxes will be delivered to your car. This will protect you as well as the volunteers who will distribute these boxes.

In addition, RHW’s HELP group have expanded their Neighbors Calling Neighbors program to include anyone who has been shut in and would like a daily/weekly phone call to brighten their day. If you would like information on this or any of our emergency response programs, please contact our Behavioral Health Coordinator, Joanne Dickson at 207-670-5236. Donations to any of these programs can be sent to RHW PO Box 722, Rangeley ME, 04970 or on our website at www.rrhwp.org.

« Previous

Next »