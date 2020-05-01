THUMBS DOWN to that group of millennials who think the stay at home and distancing rules do not apply to them.

THUMBS UP to the most positive advocate, supporter, cheerleader for the Rangeley region: Stephanie Chu-O’Neil!  Yes! You!  Thank you for your enthusiasm for your neighbors and residents!  And, yes.  You have to print this!

