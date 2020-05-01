AUBURN — A woman was shot at a University Street apartment building Friday morning, and the man who may have been responsible was later found shot. Police believe he shot himself.
Both the man and woman are in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to police.
Auburn Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle said the shooting took place around 9:30 a.m at the corner of University Street and Aaron Drive. A witness said a white pickup truck fled the scene. Police found that truck and driver, who had been shot, shortly after.
Police said the driver was either the woman’s boyfriend or husband.
The identities of the man and woman were not immediately released Friday morning.
Cougle said there is no danger to the public and no others are believed to have been involved.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
The High Peaks Initiative and the Betterment Fund Join Forces to Support Local COVID-19 Relief
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Ice-Out on Rangeley Lake – Some tidbits and a math problem to solve!
-
Maine
Janet Mills becomes a target for Republicans aiming at U.S. House seat
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Pandemic proclamations
-
Maine
Maine reports two new deaths, 28 new cases of COVID-19