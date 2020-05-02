This week, there are more than a million COVID-19 cases in the U.S.
The number of deaths will surpass the population of Lewiston-Auburn.
Think about it and be safe.
Do what you can to help your neighbors who are suffering medically, emotionally or economically.
Our future depends on all of us.
David Griswold, Auburn
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
Related Stories
Latest Articles