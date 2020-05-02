100 Years Ago: 1920

When, on Wednesday morning, five young men in Lunn & Sweet’s factory arrived at work wearing bright new pairs of overalls, the remaining of the employees were awakened by the fact that at last the Overall Club, which we have heard much about in the southern and western news for the past week, has been adopted here. This is the first organization, as far as can be discovered, in the two cities where employees who have not been in the habit, of wearing the coveralls have decided that their use will be particularly useful in saving in both clothes and cash.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A meeting of the East Auburn Women’s Auxiliary was held at the new Community Building Sunday evening, when members heard an informative address on artificial respiration by George Pillsbury of Augusta. A past president’s pin was presented to Mrs. Marilyn Duperey by the current president, Mrs. Claudia Burgess. Plans were made for a potluck supper and a program on April 16, when a program on hypnotism will be presented by Pius Therriault. During the social hour that followed the meeting refreshments were served by Mrs. Patricia Records, Mrs. Gladys Wagg, Mrs. Rose Decoster, and Mrs. Irene Tribou.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Androscoggin Valley and Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation districts and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Service are sponsoring a water quality program on May 4. The “Safe H2ome Program” will provide participants with information needed to protect home water supplies and prevent groundwater contamination. John Jemison, UMCE-Orono, will be the speaker. His address will cover such topics as home well water quality, septic system maintenance, and lead in the household.

