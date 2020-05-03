I write in support of Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control. I just want to thank them for all the work they have done to keep Mainers informed about the coronavirus.

Our lives have changed a lot, but if we do as they ask the future will be bright again.

I wish Dr. Shah was our president. He is so smart, respectful, kind, easy going and very thoughtful. He listens to everyone and never interrupts them. I believe he cares for all the people who are going through a lot and he helps them feel better.

I would send along my thanks to the governor and to Dr. Shah. We really need to hear the facts and be hopeful for the future.

May God bless them and keep them safe. We need them now in our lives.

Anita Stone, Lewiston

