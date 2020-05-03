NORWAY — An early morning fire destroyed an unoccupied home on Waterford Road, according to Norway Fire Chief Dennis Yates.
Crews responded to the fire around 3 a.m. Sunday at 620 Waterford Road and found the home fully engulfed in flames. The home is a complete loss, according to Yates, and as of Sunday, the owner of the property had not been identified.
“As far as we know right now, it was an abandoned building,” said Yates. “It hasn’t been occupied for quite a long time.”
It took about 45 minutes for the fire to be knocked down, and the home was a complete loss.
Crews from Woodstock, Greenwood, West Paris, Paris, Oxford, Otisfield, Harrison, Bridgton, and Waterford responded. According to Yates, Fire Marshals will investigate the cause of the fire Monday.
