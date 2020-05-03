I have a question and a complaint about the federal government.

First off, we hear that President Trump said the United States government sent thousands and millions of personal protective equipment to foreign countries to keep the people there safe. Yet I have heard that the state of Maine only has 21 to 22% of what is really needed.

Is it that the government can’t add and subtract, or is the problem a lapse of memory?

I honestly feel it’s all up to the federal elected officials, who are only interested in saving big companies some tax money. I know Sen. Collins hasn’t done her job or Maine would have what is needed and many lives could have been saved.

What’s up with Trump?

Freeman Lewis, South Paris

