If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at: https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We had dozens of correct entries for last week’s mystery photo of Mill #5 at the Bates Mill Complex in Lewiston with the cupola of Lewiston city hall in the background. Nearly half had ties to the mill of some kind, like our winner, Aline Lepage, of Auburn, who worked in that part of the mill complex for 43 years. She worked in the finishing as the world-famous bedspreads came off the giant looms, like the George Washington, Queen Elizabeth, and Abigail Adams that are still heirlooms in many bedrooms of the callers who entered.

« Previous

filed under: