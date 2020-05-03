If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at: https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

Mystery photo for May 5, 2020 Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mystery photo for April 26, 2020.   Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

We had dozens of correct entries for last week’s mystery photo of Mill #5 at the Bates Mill Complex in Lewiston with the cupola of Lewiston city hall in the background. Nearly half had ties to the mill of some kind, like our winner, Aline Lepage, of Auburn, who worked in that part of the mill complex for 43 years. She worked in the finishing as the world-famous bedspreads came off the giant looms, like the George Washington, Queen Elizabeth, and Abigail Adams that are still heirlooms in many bedrooms of the callers who entered.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
mystery photo
Related Stories
Latest Articles