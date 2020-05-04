Rumford Seniors cancel Niagara Falls trip

RUMFORD — The Rumford Senior Citizens Club, in conjunction with Diamond Tours, has canceled the trip to Niagara Falls and Toronto, Canada, scheduled for May 31 to June 6, due to the coronavirus.

Diamond Tours will reimburse the 50 travelers in full. The club will receive the refund in about three weeks, then send out individual refunds.

The same trip will be planned for next spring. The club travel team will set up day trips for the summer and fall if it is safe to do so.

The center will be reopened when it is safe for meetings, socialization and possibly bingo.

