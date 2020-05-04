State health officials reported 20 additional coronavirus cases on Monday but no new deaths linked to the disease.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that 1,205 individuals in Maine have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, although the number of actual infections is much higher because many people are not tested.

To date, 57 individuals have died in Maine after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the Maine CDC.

There were 428 active cases in Maine as of Monday, which is calculated by subtracting the 57 deaths and 720 recovered individuals from the total confirmed cases. That is an increase of six from the 422 active cases reported on Sunday.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is scheduled to hold his daily briefing on the coronavirus situation in Maine at 2 p.m.

The Maine CDC has reported several dozen new cases daily in Maine since Thursday after seeing a slight dip earlier in the week. Part of that spike was attributable, at least initially, to new outbreaks discovered at the Hope House homeless shelter in Bangor and the Tyson Foods plant in Portland.

Both facilities are testing all residents or employees, as recommended by the Maine CDC, and Tyson Foods idled the chicken processing plant for several days in order to thoroughly disinfect the facility.

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been hit hardest in Maine, account for at least 32 of the 57 deaths reported so far.

Overall, however, Maine has among the lowest per capita infection rates in the country and health officials have said the trend lines appear to be headed in the right direction due, in part, to social distancing.

On Friday, the Mills administration began relaxing restrictions on some businesses — such as hair salons, pet groomers, hunting/fishing guides and car dealerships — while also allowing hospitals and other health care facilities to resume offering elective procedures.

The measures are part of a gradual reopening of the state’s economy that involves several phases implemented monthly, although that timeline can be expedited or slowed down depending on the virus conditions in the state.

But some critics contend Mills’ conservative approach is causing undue additional harm to businesses that could follow federal health guidelines to operate safely.

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office reported that 25,695 small businesses in Maine have collectively received more than $2.5 billion through the federal Paycheck Protection Program that provides loans to businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The average loan size last week was $35,145, with an estimated average business size of three employees.

