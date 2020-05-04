- Andrew C. Ryder, 35, Wilton, violation condition of release, April 30, Wilton Police Department.
- Sheila P. Davis, 38, Chesterville, domestic violence assault, prior, May 2, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Mariah L. Darling, 31, Perkins Township, domestic violence assault, May 2, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
