Arrests

Lewiston

• Ryan Birkbeck, 22, of Litchfield, on outstanding warrants for domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 10:55 a.m. Monday at 171 Park St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by John M. Starks, 56, of Lewiston struck the back of a vehicle driven by Alannah R. Jones Smyth, 29, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday on Minot Avenue. The 2004 Sterling driven by Starks and owned by RA Cummings Inc. of Auburn received no damage and the 2020 pickup truck driven by Jones Smyth and owned by EAN Holdings LLC of Tulsa, Oklahoma, received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by William R. Mazzulla, 65, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Christine L. Mason, 65, of Hebron at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday at Stevens Mill Road and Court Street. Mazzulla’s 2000 Mercury and Mason’s 2014 Subaru were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Joyce Berry, 68, of Livermore Falls struck a road sign at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday at Center and Bowdoin streets. Berry’s 2014 Ford received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Amanda L. Verville, 31, of Lewiston struck a light pole at 7:48 a.m. Friday on Center Street. The 2008 Jeep driven by Verville and owned by Pauline Blair of Readfield was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Raeanna L. Decker, 24, of Turner struck a vehicle driven by Leeroy M. Smith, 59, of Auburn at 1:39 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Kohl’s on Mount Auburn Avenue. Decker’s 2012 Chevrolet received functional damage and the 2008 Mercury driven by Smith and owned by Ruth Burke of Auburn received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Gregory R. Massey, 56, of Auburn rear-ended a vehicle driven by Victoria M. Powell, 29, of Lisbon Falls at 3:05 p.m. Friday on Center Street. Massey’s 2001 Toyota received functional damage and the 2012 Jeep driven by Powell and owned by Adam T. Powell of Lisbon Falls received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Daniel D. Fournier, 23, of Mechanic Falls struck a vehicle driven by Chelsey Woodard, 32, of Lewiston and left the scene of the accident at 5:24 p.m. Friday on Minot Avenue. The 2007 Volkswagen driven by Fournier and owned by Michaela Smith of Bridgton and Woodard’s 2011 Ford received functional damage.

• A Nissan driven by an unidentified person struck a parked vehicle owned by Kristina L. Knoren of Auburn at 6:38 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Roopers Beverage on Minot Avenue. Knoren’s 2012 Volkswagen received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Ashton J. Cuffee, 29, of Lewiston ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Joseph T. Maher, 65, of Turner at 10:07 a.m. Saturday at Stevens Mill Road and Court Street. Cuffee’s 2009 Audi and the 2014 Toyota driven by Maher and owned by Theresa J. Maher of Turner were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Dylan M. Roberts, 21, of Rumford struck a vehicle driven by Nicole E. Levesque, 36, of Auburn at 2:01 p.m. Saturday on Washington Street. Roberts’ 2010 Buick and Levesque’s 2019 Volkswagen were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Frederick Thurston, 79, of New Gloucester struck a vehicle driven by Megan J. Webber, 22, of Lewiston at 4:54 p.m. Saturday at Poland Road and Minot Avenue. The 2008 Chevrolet driven by Thurston and owned by Conifer Industries of New Gloucester and Webber’s 2004 Jeep were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Mandy L. Thibodeau, 43, of Dixfield struck a barrier pole at 5:51 p.m. Saturday in the McDonald’s drive-thru on Center Street. Thibodeau’s 2006 Subaru received functional damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Jeremy I. Pratt, 32, of Greene struck a deer on Main Street at 7:22 a.m. Thursday. The 2019 pickup truck driven by Pratt and owned by Central Maine Power in Augusta received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Bouraleh O. Bouraleh, 40, of Lewiston struck two legally parked vehicles owned by Robert Hamilton, 25, of Lewiston and Scott P. Gagne, 27, of Lewiston at 8:47 p.m. Thursday on Park Street. The 2018 Toyota driven by Bouraleh and owned by Djima A. Ainan of Lewiston and Gagne’s 2014 Ford were towed and Hamilton’s 2008 Chevrolet received minor damage.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: