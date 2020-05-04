LEWISTON – The Board of Directors and the staff of The Gendron Franco Center have made the difficult decision to be closed throughout the 2020 summer season. All scheduled events through the end of August are cancelled. The current plan is to re-open on Sept. 1.

This decision was not made lightly, but according to The Center’s Board President, Elaine Roop, the decision was “based on the Governor’s recommendations to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and out of the deepest concern for the safety and well-being of our community. The safety of our valued patrons is our top priority during this challenging time.” Any changes to the plan for re-opening will be posted on The Center’s website, social media, and outgoing voicemail.

Please contact The Gendron Franco Center at (207) 689-2000 or via email at [email protected] center.org to either donate or refund any pre-purchased tickets. The Gendron Franco Center is located at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. Your ongoing support will help secure the future of The Center; please consider making a gift at www.francocenter.org/donate/.

