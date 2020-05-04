A frisbee disc golfer who goes by “Rabbit” takes some practice shots during his first visit to Dragan Field Disc Golf in Auburn during a driving rain Friday afternoon. “I usually play 3 times a week and since the courses have been closed I just had to come play as soon as it opened back up even if it is pouring rain.” Rabbit said as he picked up his disc and making a long putt. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Owner Rick Savage addresses a large group of people Friday night outside his Sunday River Brewing Co. restaurant in Bethel. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
A fisherman casts his line into South Pond in Greenwood on Friday evening, enjoying the break from the rain earlier in the day. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A sign in the parking lot at Sunday River Brewing Co. in Bethel on Friday promotes owner Rick Savage as a candidate for governor. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Neil Douglas, left, of Auburn and Eric Roy of Lewiston bump elbows after playing nine holes of golf at Apple Valley Golf Course in Lewiston on Friday, May 1, 2020. As soon as golf courses closed down because of the coronavirus pandemic, Roy put in a vacation day for May 1st so that he could play a round of golf on the day courses were hoping to re-open. “I played 72 holes of golf in March before the shut down,” said Roy. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Orbit Salon stylist Jacinta Poulin works on a client at the Lewiston salon Friday morning on the first day the business was allowed to re-open. Salons have a long list of measures they must take before they were able to re-open. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Unidentified workers are dwarfed by the twisted machinery Wednesday afternoon at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay as the cleanup and investigation continue two weeks after am explosion at the paper mill. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Caleb Levasseur, right, and Andrew Perkins replace the struts on a Ford Mustang at Levasseur Auto Repair in Lewiston on Monday, April 27, 2020. Levasseur is a sophomore at Lewiston High School and comes into his father, John Levasseur’s garage to help while school is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Caleb Levasseur just received the news on Monday that he was accepted into the automotive technology program at the Lewiston Regional Technical Center for his junior year of high school. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A Lewiston firefighter stamps out flames Saturday morning as other emergency personnel tend to a man severely burned while working on a SUV on Cottage Street in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo