NEW GLOUCESTER – About 10 towns sent firefighters to battle a fire that burned Tuesday afternoon along Intervale Road.
A Maine Forestry Service helicopter dropped water to help with the efforts.
The fire was reported to be contained about 3 p.m.
This story will be updated.
