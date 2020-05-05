A Maine Forest Service helicopter dumps water on a large brush fire off Intervale Road in New Gloucester, Maine on Tuesday afternoon, May 5, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

NEW GLOUCESTER – About 10 towns sent firefighters to battle a fire that burned Tuesday afternoon along Intervale Road.

A Maine Forestry Service helicopter dropped water to help with the efforts.

The fire was reported to be contained about 3 p.m.

This story will be updated.

