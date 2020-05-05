100 Years Ago: 1920

Sergt. Joseph L. Slack. who has been in charge of the Marines recruiting station in Lewiston left Friday for Quantico, Virginia, where he will take examinations to qualify as an expert rifleman., which is the highest grade possible He will also begin the study of salesmanship intending to finish the course with a well-known correspondence school. Sergt. Ernest S. Crocker will have charge of the station in his absence.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A steady procession of visitors traveled to the Pine Street building of the Lewiston-Auburn YWCA through the day, Sunday, to inspect the art work displayed there by Mrs. June Lovelace Griffin, Dan Cake and Mrs. Pat Hix, all of this community. Mrs. Griffin has long attained “recognition locally and elsewhere for her art work. Mr. Cake, less well known locally, has nevertheless lived in Maine for the past 15 years, and has, lived in both North Carolina and California. His work is in the modernistic field, giving variety to the more conventional work shown by Mrs. Griffin. Mrs. Hix has taught arts and crafts at the local YWCA for several years, and has special talent to interest children in creative work. In her case, arts and crafts merely mean great diversity in the type of artistic endeavor represented in her work.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The season’s first Bassing America nationally-sanctioned bass tournament for the area is scheduled for Saturday, May 6. It’s “The Town of Poland Bicentennial Bass Tournament”, to be held at Paul & Gail’s Marina, Route 26, Poland Spring, on the Middle and Upper Range Ponds. Base fishing specialists from Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Massachusetts are expected to help celebrate the 200th anniversary of the town.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: