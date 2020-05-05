The Mechanic Falls town council unanimously approved moving the public hearing on the 1920-21 town budget to June 1.

The council made the decision in the hopes that by June 1, a public hearing could be held in person in front of a live audience instead of held electronically via Zoom.

June 1 is the first potential day that gatherings up to 50 people ould be allowed under Gov. Janet Mills phased re-opening plan for the state following the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its last meeting, the council had moved the date of the public hearing ahead two weeks from May 4 to May 19, but the governor’s plan for re-opening Maine was not released until after the council’s April meeting.

The June 1 meeting will include the budget public hearing, the approval of warrant articles, annual appointments and its regular monthly council meeting.

Town manager Zakk Maher said the public hearing and meeting will likely be held in a gymnasium, which could hold up to 49 people while meeting social-distancing guidelines. Maher added that 30 people would be ideal in that space.

Any overflow could watch and participate via Zoom during the meeting.

The municipal election is slated for July 14.

In other business, the council approved a liquor license for Dad’s Place.

Once again, councilors tabled a pair of resolutions that voiced the council’s support for Maher, with one resolution saying the attempt to oust him last year was “unjustified.” The spat divided the town for weeks before the two sides resolved their differences. Councilors hope to bring up the topic at a live open meeting and not via Zoom.

Town clerk Julie Ward reported that Monday was the first day that the clerk window was open since the coronavirus. She reported no problems with approximately 20 citizens visiting the town office. They were let in one at a time after ringing a bell next to the town office door. She added that roughly 95% of the visitors were wearing a mask, which is not mandatory.

Maher announced that library will soon start curbside service to pick up books.

