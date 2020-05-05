JAY — The Memorial Day Parade that goes through Jay and Livermore Falls is canceled for this year.

“We thank the volunteers that put this parade, as well as the July (3) parade, on each year and we look forward to next year,” Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said in an email on Tuesday.

Organizers of the Tri-Town July 3 Parade announced its cancellation on Monday because of COVID-19 restrictions.

