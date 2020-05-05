RUMFORD – Edwin S. Gerry, 98, of Auburn Road, Peru, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Rumford Hospital, Rumford.He was born March 27, 1922 in Unity, the son of Clarence and Beatrice (Soule) Gerry, graduated from Erskin Academy in Waterville and the University of Maine at Orono with his degree in Forestry. During WW II he served overseas as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Air Force.For many years he worked at the Rumford Paper Mill in materials and as a safety engineer until retirement. He was Peru’s oldest citizen and held The Boston Post Cane. He formerly served on the West Peru School Board. He was a member of Hiram Masonic Lodge and Kora Temple Shrine. He had also served as a forester in Island Falls in northern Maine. Edwin was an avid outdoorsman and a talented painter. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.Edwin was married on Sept. 10, 1949 to the former Marie D. Heald who died July 10, 2014.Survivors include two daughters Dianne McCahill and husband Sean of Cataumet, Mass. and Rebecca Poat and husband John of Livermore Falls; four grandchildren Sandra Bartlett and husband Erik of Jamaica Plains, Mass., Tomas McCahill and husband Brian Buczkowski of East Falmouth, Mass., Libby Arrico and husband Mike of Glenburn, and Lexie Moras and husband Mike of Windham; four great-grandchildren Madison and Austin Arrico of Glenburn and Zoey and Quinn Moras of Windham; two brothers Glendon Gerry of Rockland and Richard Gerry of Fairfield, and a sister Susan Gerry and husband Bob Yambor of Friendship.Friends are invited to sign the family guest book and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at www.meaderandson.com. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Knight Cemetery, Peru, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument services, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine 04276