SABATTUS – On Monday, April 27, 2020, Jennifer Ann Pare passed away peacefully in Lewiston after a long battle with cancer. Jenn was born in Lewiston on Jan. 25, 1978 to Ronald and Judith Rose.A lifelong resident of Sabattus, Jenn was educated in Sabattus area schools. She graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1996. Jenn married Joe Pare, son of Bert and Louise Pare, on April 9, 2009. They welcomed their daughter Gwen to the world in January of 2012.Jenn had previously been employed at Twin City Dental Lab and most recently at Central Maine Medical Center.Jenn was a huge animal lover as well as an extremely creative person who enjoyed crafting. She had a special talent of baking specialty cakes for family, friends and various functions. Jenn loved to spend time with family and friends, especially her daughter, Gwen, who was the light of her life. Jenn is survived by her husband, Joe; a daughter, Gwen; her mother, Judy; sisters, Kristen and Heather; as well as several nieces and nephews. Jenn was predeceased by her father, Ron Rose and her father-in-law, Bert Pare.The family would like to thank the staff at Beacon Hospice and Central Maine Medical Oncology for the care they provided Jenn.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left for Jenn’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, cremation and monuments services. 207-783-8545.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

« Previous