LEWISTON – Joshua Andy Lussier, 31, of Lewiston died unexpectedly on the evening of April 27, 2020. Josh was born on Oct. 17, 1988 to Bobbie Collins (Lussier).Born and raised in Lewiston, Josh was educated through Lewiston Public Schools and excelled in the classroom. While he held firmly onto a rebellious spirit, he grew up with his loving family of Shawn and Bobbie Collins and his immediate siblings Tyler and Brooke Lussier. As a teenager, he welcomed his first son, Jaden. During this exciting and tumultuous time, he proudly completed his GED as he raised his son, worked hard, and navigated life.In 2010 he met the love of his life, Shawnee Lussier (Whyles). Together, for 10 years, they purchased a home, married, and built a beautiful family together. Their family includes three beautiful children, their eldest Jaden and Jenayah, and their youngest Jacoby. Josh was always quick to share his pride for his family, whether it was a funny story, an accomplishment, a game he beat them in, or even a joke he played or was going to play on them.As a child, teenager, and man, Josh will be remembered for his pride, stubbornness, work ethic, mannerisms, gold tooth, sense of humor, and that Lussier laugh. Regardless of when you met him, he always left his mark on you as a person. Josh had many careers and always took pride in any project or job he was associated with. He rose each and every morning, knowing that it was to help support his family. While he had many jobs he will be remembered as a proud employee of John F. Murphy Homes, a Special Olympic’s coach, an arborist for Lucas Trees, and lastly as an employee for the city of Westbrook.Josh has departed much too soon, but now will finally rest. He will be continually loved and remembered by the family he has left behind. His wife Shawnee and their three children Jaden, Jenayah, and Jacoby; his mom and dad Bobbie and Shawn Collins; his siblings Brooke and Tyler Lussier, Justin Henry, and Patrick Collins; his proud Uncle Andy Lussier, Tara Lussier, and Kade Lussier; his Memere Velma Lussier and Terri Saucier, his Pepere Charles and Linda Lafrienere; and so many other proud and loving relatives and close friends.Online condolences can be left for Joshua’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com. Arrangements are under the care of Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

« Previous