OTISFIELD — An Otisfield woman is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy at her home between April 4 and 9, according to a police affidavit.

Harley Fortier, 28, was arrested Friday on two charges of gross sexual assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She was released from the Oxford County Jail on personal recognizance Monday.

According to an affidavit filed by Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt McDonnell, the teen called 911 from outside Fortier’s home about 10 p.m. April 9 and said he had been raped.

The teen moved from out of state to live with family earlier in April, and slept in Fortier’s residence because there was not room for him to sleep in his family member’s house.

Fortier is not related to the teen.

The teen said there was no other adult in Fortier’s house during the incidents.

In a police interview, the teen told McDonnell that he slept in Fortier’s bed, rather than on the couch. He said that on April 4, Fortier had supplied him with alcohol and he “woke up to being assaulted.” He said he was also assaulted “one or two times” before.

The teen said he told Fortier “no” on more than one occasion and screamed once for Fortier to get off him, but she did not.

According to the affidavit, Fortier told the teen that if “he told anyone then she would tell people he raped her.”

In a written report, Oxford County Deputy Justin Brown said Fortier told authorities she and the teen did sleep in the same bed but there was “no sexual intercourse.” She told Brown she accidentally sent the teen a text message stating she would give him a “blow job.”

According to Brown’s report, a friend of Fortier’s met with police and told them Fortier admitted to having sex with the teen but that he initiated it.

Brown’s report said Fortier denied the charges in an April 10 interview with authorities and said the teen made the allegations because he wanted to go to his girlfriend’s house and she wouldn’t drive him there.

Fortier is scheduled to appear in Oxford County Unified Criminal Court at 10:30 a.m. June 31. Her bail conditions include no contact with the teen or anyone 16 years old or younger and no possession of alcohol or illegal drugs.

