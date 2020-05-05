  • Cory Allen, 33, of Lovell, domestic violence assault, 1:06 a.m. Monday in Lovell by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Harley Fortier, 28, of Otisfield, two counts of gross sexual assault, 10:02 p.m. Friday at the Oxford County Jail by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Daphne Foster, 55, of South Paris, driving to endanger, operating under the influence, 11:56 p.m. Friday in Norway by the Maine State Police.
  • Adam Gill, 26, of Canton, operating under the influence, driving to endanger, aggravated operating under after revocation, failing to stop for an officer 10:50 p.m. Saturday in Peru by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Corey McNulty, 26, of Lewiston, domestic violence assault, 8:05 p.m.Saturday in Mexico by the Mexico Police Department.
  • Donna Murch, 44, of Waterford, failure to appear, 7:24 p.m. Friday in Waterford by the Maine State Police.
  • Jerry Philogene, 29, transient, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, failure to provide correct name, 4:50 a.m. Monday in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
  • Todd Tyler, 39, of Andover, domestic violence assault, 10:52 p.m. Friday in Andover by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Joshua Verrill, 29, of Buckfield, domestic violence assault, 4:02 a.m. Sunday in Buckfield by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

