- Cory Allen, 33, of Lovell, domestic violence assault, 1:06 a.m. Monday in Lovell by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Harley Fortier, 28, of Otisfield, two counts of gross sexual assault, 10:02 p.m. Friday at the Oxford County Jail by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Daphne Foster, 55, of South Paris, driving to endanger, operating under the influence, 11:56 p.m. Friday in Norway by the Maine State Police.
- Adam Gill, 26, of Canton, operating under the influence, driving to endanger, aggravated operating under after revocation, failing to stop for an officer 10:50 p.m. Saturday in Peru by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Corey McNulty, 26, of Lewiston, domestic violence assault, 8:05 p.m.Saturday in Mexico by the Mexico Police Department.
- Donna Murch, 44, of Waterford, failure to appear, 7:24 p.m. Friday in Waterford by the Maine State Police.
- Jerry Philogene, 29, transient, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, failure to provide correct name, 4:50 a.m. Monday in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- Todd Tyler, 39, of Andover, domestic violence assault, 10:52 p.m. Friday in Andover by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Joshua Verrill, 29, of Buckfield, domestic violence assault, 4:02 a.m. Sunday in Buckfield by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Lewiston officials approve next year’s budget with lingering questions
-
National Sports
Fighters see UFC 249 as chance to spread hope, inspiration
-
News
Lewiston finalizes option agreement to redevelop former school
-
National Sports
Planning normal season, NFL still forms ticket refund policy
-
National Sports
Will Belichick overtake Shula for most NFL coaching wins?