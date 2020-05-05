LEWISTON — Staff at SeniorsPlus continue to adapt to a new way of bringing programs to residents. The staff will continue to host virtual workshops until it is safe to reopen the education centers. May offerings have been expanded to include more classes, groups and exercise opportunities.

Classes and workshops are free through the pandemic and will be hosted through Zoom. For most programs, participants must have access to a device with a camera. To register, email [email protected] or call SeniorsPlus at 207-795-4010.

Classes

Zoom 101: Using Video Conference Technology to Stay Connected: From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, May 5, 12, 19 or 26, on Zoom. The 30-minute class will instruct on how to use Zoom to participate in SeniorsPlus online classes or to stay connected with friends and family. Participate with computers or handheld devices. Educational material and resources will be provided.

Coping with COVID-19: From 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, on Zoom. Beacon Hospice staff. Discuss ways to navigate through this unsettling time, discuss the facts about coronavirus and ways to adapt life to feel physically and emotionally well during this time.

Fraud and Scams: From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 28, on Zoom. The workshop will give the information needed to determine what is real and what is a scam. What does fraud look like? What are the latest scams out there? How to recognize fraud.

Exercises

Total Strength and Balance: From 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15 to 1 p.m. Mondays; 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 P.M. Wednesdays and 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. or 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Fridays. on Facebook, Linn Morin, certified trainer; free for May. Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Light weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball and for some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. The classes will beheld online until the CDC lifts restrictions. To register or for more information, call Linn at 207-523-9055.

Chair Yoga on Zoom: From 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Fridays on Zoom, Mary Bishop, certified yoga instructor. Must-have computer, laptop or tablet and sturdy chair on non-slip surface. Free. The class is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class limited to 10 participants.

A new support group has been initiated to help people deal with the pandemic.

Coping with the New Normal within the COVID-19 Pandemic Support Group: From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 6, 13, 20 and 27, facilitated by Beacon Hospice Staff, on Zoom. Join the four-week support group to discuss some of the challenges many are feeling emotionally, physically and spiritually as they wrestle with changes to daily lives. Group size limited to 15 people.

Caregiver Support Groups: Group 1, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 4; Group 2, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 11; Group 3, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, May 29, all on Zoom (video or call-in option). The groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system.

For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org.

« Previous

Next »