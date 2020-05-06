The Maine Field Hockey Association has canceled the 2020 Maine Field Hockey Festival and the McNally Senior All Star Game, scheduled for June 27 at Thomas College in Waterville, in response to the coronavirus outbreak and state restrictions on public gatherings. Last year’s event attracted 40 high school teams and organizers were expecting a similar turnout this year.

The MFHA is working on plans to recognize the senior all stars. Visit Maine Field Hockey Association on Facebook, @MaineFHA on Twitter and MaineFHA on Instagram for updates. Inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

