What day is it, what month is it, where am I, when will this end? I have no answers! I am happy for all the birds and puppies and kitties but humans thrive on social interaction. Wearing a mask out for walks or in the grocery store, I find myself smiling at complete strangers knowing full well that they have no idea that I am normally a happy person. I am detecting a few smiles along the way by studying eye movement, a skill I have learned during the “BIG P of 2020.” All kidding aside, staying safe is a serious endeavor and can only help to bring our world back to normalcy. Wash your hands, cover your nose and mouth and get out the grill! Bon Appetit!

Indian Tikka Kabobs

Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons cilantro

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

1 Tablespoon minced ginger

1 Tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 minced cloves garlic

1 chopped jalepeno

½ teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup yogurt

chicken cut into cubes

