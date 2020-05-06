What day is it, what month is it, where am I, when will this end? I have no answers! I am happy for all the birds and puppies and kitties but humans thrive on social interaction. Wearing a mask out for walks or in the grocery store, I find myself smiling at complete strangers knowing full well that they have no idea that I am normally a happy person. I am detecting a few smiles along the way by studying eye movement, a skill I have learned during the “BIG P of 2020.” All kidding aside, staying safe is a serious endeavor and can only help to bring our world back to normalcy. Wash your hands, cover your nose and mouth and get out the grill! Bon Appetit!
Indian Tikka Kabobs
Ingredients:
3 Tablespoons cilantro
2 Tablespoons lemon juice
1 Tablespoon minced ginger
1 Tablespoon cumin
1 teaspoon turmeric
2 minced cloves garlic
1 chopped jalepeno
½ teaspoon garam masala
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup yogurt
chicken cut into cubes
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain Schools: Meet the Staff!
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Jay girl’s birthday will never be forgotten
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Tri-Town Fourth of July parade cancelled
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain looking at summer outdoor graduation
-
Uncategorized
Farmington to send budget request letter to RSU 9