DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’ve been a hairstylist for 52 years and have been blessed with awesome clients. Recently I received a card from a couple. I’ve been cutting their hair for 25 years. The card read, “We budgeted for haircuts from you this month so here’s a check for what we wish could have happened safely. You’ll have plenty of hair to cut for us when it’s safe again. Please take care of yourself and stay healthy.”

I’ve been out of work since March 5 and this note brought tears to my eyes. This is the definition of an “act of kindness.” I’m so grateful!

— Joannie, Lewiston

ANSWER: Everyone is going to be giving their hairstylists and other salon workers some extra love! You all are going to be busy and these longtime clients of yours are wonderful people to be making sure they’re taking care of you.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Someone was very kind to me recently. Arriving at Walmart, I was given an electric cart to use because I’m disabled. I then realized there was a long line outside the store and I would have to go to the end. I returned to the car where my disabled husband was waiting for me. At this point, a very kind lady, two spots from going into the store, said I could take her spot and she would go to the end of the long line.

I thanked her and was able to go in to purchase thread so I could help out with sewing masks.

When I came out of the store, I was told the woman had left and was going to come back later. My plan was to give her a $25 gift card that we had received for Christmas and had not used.

Many thanks to this woman for what she did for me. I’ll do something nice for someone at my first opportunity.

Thank you, Mrs. Sun Spots, for having coffee every morning with me.

— Marilyn, Turner

ANSWER: Well, I just had to reach for the tissues …

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A big old maple tree on my street lost a dead branch and I wanted to cut it up for firewood. A young couple came along and stopped to help me. The young man just picked up the big branch and carried it to my yard, and the young lady took the top part I had cut off and carried it over and broke up all the little twigs so I could use them to start the fire in the old cookstove.

I did not ask for their names. The young man is a fisherman, and must work in the ocean because there are no haddock in Wilson Lake. I just wanted to say thank you and “Petri heil,” which means good fishing.

— Heidi, Dryden

ANSWER: Heidi is a longtime Sun Journal subscriber who I love to hear from. Even though I have only met a few of you over the years, I so appreciate your questions, notes, and support. Without our readers, there would be no newspaper and no Sun Spots!

Every single one of us is going through a tough time right now and we have to find ways to help one another, show our gratitude, and stay positive.

