GREENE — Fire crews from several towns battled a garage fire early Wednesday night on Burgess Lane.

When Greene firefighters first arrived at 18 Burgess Lane at about 7:30 p.m., they found the two-bay garage engulfed in flames. Thick, black smoke rose from the building, visible miles away in Lewiston.

Firefighters called for assistance from departments in Monmouth, Sabattus., Turner and Wales. Crews got the fire knocked down in about 15 minutes, keeping the flames from spreading to a nearby house.

Crews remained at the scene later Wednesday night, mopping up and beginning an investigation. It was not immediately clear what was inside the garage when it caught fire.

No one was hurt.

