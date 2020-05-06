REGION — Kaitlyn Ceglarski, a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital who now works in a Covid ICU wanted to share this uplifting story during a time when everyone could use a pick me up. She had this to say:

“This pandemic had taken a toll on us mentally and physically but it’s the small acts of kindness that have kept us going. My parents, Mary and Dick Scott, live in Wilton, so in one of my daily calls to vent about life, I asked if she could make me a scrub cap, in a heartbeat she whipped up a pattern and started sewing. She has now made over 40 caps for the nurses on my unit. We are overjoyed to have these as added protection and the much needed pop of color.

My mom continues to make more scrubs caps as we are still dealing with the Covid pandemic so if anyone wants to donate more caps we would happily accept,” she said.

They can be mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street , Lunder 6 Neuro ICU, Boston, MA 02114

What is a scrub cap? A scrub cap is typically used in the medical profession to cover and hold secure the hair. Like scrub medical uniforms and gloves, scrub caps helps to maintain the sterilization of the operating room as well as surgery sites free from contamination. These caps can also be used for food service workers, dental profession, or anyone else who wears scrubs.

Kaitlyn went on to say that she and her coworkers would like Mary to be recognized in the community for all the dedication towards the front-line workers despite being 200 miles away (Also, a thank you to the postal service for successfully delivering all the packages!)

