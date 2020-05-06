LEWISTON — In an effort to help COVID-19 relief efforts, Marden’s Surplus and Salvage donated $30,000 in canned goods to Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn.
In support of Maine’s health care workers and those on the front lines, Marden’s also contributed personal protective equipment, including 266,000 gloves, 252 N95 masks, 360 coveralls and 216 shoe guards, to three Maine hospitals: North Light Inland, Maine Medical and MaineGeneral.
To further assist the state in its fight against the spread of COVID-19, Marden’s is partnering with several government agencies, including the Maine Department of Corrections, to provide the fabric for making protective masks.
