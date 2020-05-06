RUMFORD — A Massachusetts man was arrested on multiple drug charges after police officers found 60 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop Sunday.

According to Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan, Jerry Philogene, 29, of Roxbury Massachusetts, was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and failure to provide name and address.

According to Milligan, the Rumford Police drug canine team stopped Philogene’s vehicle on Hancock Street Sunday evening and found Philogene hiding face down on the floor in the back seat of the vehicle. Philogene refused to cooperate with police, according to Milligan. Philogene struggled with officers after he reached inside his pants pockets, Milligan wrote. Officers said they later found three bags of drugs concealed in his pants.

According to Milligan, the 60 grams of fentanyl equate to about 600 doses of the drug, and the total street value for the crack and fentanyl is estimated at $17,000.

Philogene was convicted for felony aggravated drug trafficking after he was arrested on Chase Avenue in Mexico in 2017. Philogene was transported to the Oxford County Jail on Sunday, and was bailed out on $5,000 cash hours later by a friend.

Philogene is expected to appear in court for his arraignment at the Maine District Court in Rumford on Aug. 10.

