AUBURN – Diana “Pauline” St. Pierre, 85, of Auburn, peacefully passed away on Monday May 4, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Sabattus on Jan. 16, 1935, a daughter of the late Alfred and Diana (Forrest) Dargie. She grew up in the Sabattus area and attended local schools. After high school, Pauline enlisted and proudly served her country in the United States Army. On Oct. 12, 1957 she married Roland St. Pierre in Sabattus and they started a family together. During that time, she took great pleasure in raising her family and taking care of their home. She will always be remembered for her love of music. She played the piano and volunteered from time to time. She and Roland spent many seasons in the Arctic Circle at their caribou hunting camps where she would assist the guests as a cook and entertainer. She will be greatly missed by many.She is survived by her husband Roland St. Pierre of Auburn; her four children, Cindy Lucas of Auburn, Marc St. Pierre (Beth) of Turner, Nancy Garrow (Peter) of Mechanic Falls and Scott St. Pierre (Michelle) of Buckfield. She also leaves behind her five grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.She was predeceased by her seven siblings.Condolences may be shared with Pauline’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.comA Celebration of Life will be held at a later date followed by interment at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Pauline’s honor to theAmerican Legion Post 31426 Washington St.Auburn, ME 04210

