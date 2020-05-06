LISBON – On April 28, 2020 Leann C. Veinott “LuLu”, beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend of so many passed away, after a long hard fight with lung cancer, her loving husband by her side. LuLu went to dance with the angels and show them a few new moves. She’ll be truly missed and cherished by so many for her beautiful personality and witty sense of humor. Born Feb. 10, 1960 in Skowhegan, she grew up in Mechanic Falls and went to Auburn schools. She worked in local shoe shops until she started bar tending in the 1990s. She married David Veinott on Jan. 13, 1990. The two of them were inseparable and the best of friends! A true example of what unconditional love is supposed to be! LuLu was a member of the Lewiston Eagles, New Auburn Social, Twenty M and the Past Time. She played darts in the CME DL and played pool in the Independent league for many years. She loved the casino and playing pull tickets at the club…a lot of pull tickets! Her favorite saying was “It’s ready to hit.” She loved bike rides with husband and best friend David. LuLu loved spending time with family and friends. She was always full of energy and the life of the party, you simply didn’t know LuLu, without loving her! Leann is survived by husband David; her two sons, Joseph Berry of Auburn and Phillip Charest of Auburn; two stepchildren, Tanya Veinott of Sumner, and David Veinott II of Auburn; six grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue and her husband Don of Greene, Kathy of Lewiston, four brothers, Sean and Cathy of Monroe, Wash., Frank and Christina of Greene, Chris and Tina of Lewiston, Tom also of Lewiston; many nieces and nephews; and close friends that were like family, especially her “soul sisters” with whom she spent a lot of time with and shared matching tattoos. Predeceased by her mother, Phylis, her father, Murray; stepfather, Moe; two brothers, Philip and Jimmy. Don’t weep at my grave,for I am not thereI’ve a date with a butterfly to dance in the airI’ll be singing in the sunshine, wild and freePlaying tag with the windWhile I’m waiting for thee~ We are the wings of a butterfly, bound together with the love of God ~R.I.P. my beautiful butterflyUntil we meet again– Love your husbandThere will be no funeral services at this time due to social distancing laws. We plan to celebrate LuLu’s life, not just one day but each and every day! A woman so special with a heart of gold, beautiful smile and contagious laugh. We’re comforted knowing that she’ll be in our hearts forever and a memory that will never be forgotten. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

