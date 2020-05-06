PARIS — A local man was seriously injured this week when he swerved to avoid a deer on Oxford Street and crashed his motorcycle.

Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey said Charles Forman, 56, of Paris was thrown from his 2005 Harley-Davidson while trying to avoid hitting the animal in the road near 380 Oxford St.

According to Dailey, Forman had ‘multiple serious injuries’ and was transported to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway before being flown by Lifeflight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. A nursing supervisor said Wednesday evening that he was not a patient there.

Forman’s passenger, Melissa Watson of Paris, was also thrown from the bike but was not seriously injured.

Neither Forman or Watson was wearing a helmet.

