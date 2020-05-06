PERU — The Town Office has begun offering drive-up window services four days a week and the response has been good. officials said.

Town Clerk Deb Coutrain is available from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and will accept checks and credit or debit cards only.

Services available include auto/motorcycle/trailer reregistration, tax payments, hunting and fishing licenses, and ATV and boat registration renewals. Some restrictions apply. Please call 562-4627 ahead for availability of services.

Raquel Welch, chairwoman of the Board of Selectmen, said Monday that Coutrain told her the town received $6,000 in payments after one week of opening the drive-up window.

“I think it’s important that we have that opened because people can come get fishing and hunting licenses,” Welch told selectmen at the April 27 meeting via Zoom. “We’re going to have to open in some capacity and at some point, and doing it that way is at least avoiding traffic coming through the office.”

Asked about supplying some personal protection equipment to employees, Welch said, “They’re not going to be very busy. If they wash their hands in between, they should be fine. You can open that window very little, and just enough to slide things through. It’s not like you’re going to face to face.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: