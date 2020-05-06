Cody Ryder, left, Kym Johnson, Brad Berube and Will Parkin exercise at the Edward Little High School track on Thursday. Parkin said exercising outside has become routine since the COVID-19 pandemic has closed gyms. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
auburn maine, coronavirus
