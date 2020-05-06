Kegan Rodrigue, second from right, waves with members of his family Wednesday as teachers and administrators of Edward Little High School pass by his Auburn home. Edward Little Principal Scott Annear and Superintendent Katy Grondin stopped at the home of each of the Class of 2020’s Top 10 students to acknowledge their accomplishments and to let them know where they fell on the list. Rodrigue is No. 5 in his class. Rodrigue set a goal his freshman year of making the Top 10. “I didn’t care what place, but I wanted to be in the Top 10,” said Rodrigue, who never missed a day of school during his four years of high school. Pictured from left are: Rodrigue’s father, Scott, brother Reece, brother Brodyn, grandmother Bonnie Edwards, Rodrigue and Rodrigue’s mother, Tammy. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Annabelle Pendleton, left, is given balloons at her Auburn home Wednesday while being recognized as a Top 10 student from the Edward Little High School’s Class of 2020. EL Principal Scott Annear and Superintendent Katy Grondin, as well as teachers and staff members, stopped at the home of each of the Class of 2020’s Top 10 students to acknowledge their accomplishments and to let them know where they fell on the list. Rodrigue is No. 9 in her class. Pendleton plans to attend the University of Maine in Orono to study elementary education this fall. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Ben Hallett and his mother, Lauren, wave to a parade of teachers and administrators from Edward Little High School as they pass by Hallett’s home in Auburn on Wednesday. Principal Scott Annear and Superintendent Katy Grondin stopped at the home of each of the Class of 2020’s Top 10 students to acknowledge their accomplishments and to let them know where they fell on the list. Hallett is No. 7 in his class. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Auburn Assistant Superintendent Michelle McClellan, left, Superintendent Katy Grondin and Edward Little High School Assistant Principal Craig Latuscha acknowledge Class of 2020 Top 10 student Annabelle Pendleton outside her home Wednesday in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Teachers and staff of Edward Little High School parade by Top 10 student Ben Hallett’s home in Auburn on Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal