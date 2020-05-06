Charges
Androscoggin County
- Jason Bouchard, 36, of 12 Goffe St., Lewiston, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of domestic assault, 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Dana Price, 59, of 38 North Main St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a charge of domestic assault, 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at 108 Lewiston St.
