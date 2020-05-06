Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Karen McDonald is a fifth grade teacher at the elementary school. She graduated from University Maine Farmington and Lesley University. She began teaching special education in 2003 at Mountain Valley Middle School and has been teaching fifth grade in Regional School Unit 73 since 2014. She has a black lab named Patches. She enjoys camping and boating in the summer and watching her daughters’ sporting events during the school year.

Spruce Mountain High School

This is Ken Baker’s 14th year teaching biology. he has been at the high school two years. He graduated from UMF in 2004. He lives in Wilton with his wife. He likes to spend time with her, their two children and their dog doing most anything outdoors.

Jenna Cote is a special education teacher at the high school. She graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 2005. She graduated from UMF in May of 2009 with a bachelors degree in special education. In August of 2009 she started working at Livermore Falls High School, which later became part of RSU 73. She and her husband have two children, Callie (eight) and Carter (four), who attend school in RSU 73. She enjoys spending time with her family and three pups Lexie, Ace and Watson. Her passion lies in education, but more specifically, educating and mentoring students in the Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls area. Members of their family have lived in this community for several generations. Her goal is to help provide all students with the same opportunities she had growing up.

Jeremy Gath is a social studies teacher at the high school. He graduated from UMF and began teaching at Spruce in 2015. He enjoys camping, tabletop and video games, and spending time with friends and family. He also coaches tennis and is looking forward to another good season next year.

