FARMINGTON — Two men are accused in different cases of shooting at the ground near people.

Ryan A. Amero, 44, of Temple was arrested Monday after Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of multiple gunshots and a disturbance at about 7:o8 p.m. on Varnum Pond Road in Temple, according to information provided by Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

“It was alleged that a complainant went to his neighbor’s house to check up on him because of what was reported to be multiple gunshots at the house which was making other neighbors feel unsafe” according to Nichols’ email. “The complainant was confronted by Amero as he entered Amero’s driveway, when at that time Amero is alleged to have produced two handguns and started shooting them into the ground in front of the complainant who retreated and called police.”

Amero then left in his personal vehicle to pick up his girlfriend at work eventually returning to his residence where he was met by responding deputies Alec Frost, Andrew Morgan and Sgt. Nate Bean.

He was eventually arrested on a charge of reckless conduct as a result of the investigation being conducted, Nichols wrote.

The DA’s Office dropped the felony charge on Tuesday for a misdemeanor charge of threatening display of a firearm. Amero posted $500 bail on Tuesday to be released from the Franklin County Detention Center.

In a separate case on April 25 in Livermore Falls, police issued summons to Dennis Volkening, 49, of Livermore Falls on charge of misdemeanor reckless conduct after he was accused of shooting at the ground near a person, who was also staying on the property in a camper, Livermore Falls Police Chief Ernest Steward said.

A conviction on either charge carries a maximum 364 days in prison and up to a $2,000 fine.

