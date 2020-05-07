Emergency personnel check the scene after a fire was reported Thursday afternoon near the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

AUBURN — Firefighters doused a series of fires near the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport runway Thursday afternoon after a sparks from a passing train ignited dry brush.

Fire official said three fires broke out in an area near the runway from Kittyhawk Avenue to Lewiston Junction Road. Fire crews battled the blazes from the ground and were able to make quick work of the fires.

Fire officials have been warning that dry conditions recently have made the danger of brush and woods fires high.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles