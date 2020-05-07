AUBURN — Firefighters doused a series of fires near the Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport runway Thursday afternoon after a sparks from a passing train ignited dry brush.

Fire official said three fires broke out in an area near the runway from Kittyhawk Avenue to Lewiston Junction Road. Fire crews battled the blazes from the ground and were able to make quick work of the fires.

Fire officials have been warning that dry conditions recently have made the danger of brush and woods fires high.

