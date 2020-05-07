BANGOR — For the fifth time in the past six years, Bangor Savings Bank, Maine’s largest bank, was named No. 1 in the New England region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S Retail Banking Satisfaction Study.
The bank earned 863 points out of a possible 1,000, beating the New England average by 62 points. It has locations throughout northern New England and later this year will finalize its acquisition of Damariscotta Bank & Trust. It has branches in Lewiston and Auburn.
The J.D Power study asks banking customers for objective feedback on various aspects of their banking experience, including account opening, convenience and fees.
