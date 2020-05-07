LEWISTON — Five months after David Tupponce resigned to move back to his home state, Central Maine Medical Center has a new president.

Central Maine Healthcare, CMMC’s parent, announced this week that it has hired Steven G. Littleson to head its flagship hospital. Littleson most recently served as chief integration and operating officer for Lancaster General Health in Pennsylvania.

He will start at CMMC on May 11.

“Steve has more than 35 years of health care experience with progressive leadership and chief executive roles,” Central Maine Healthcare CEO Jeff Brickman said in a statement released this week. “He brings the talent and energy that a great institution like CMMC so richly deserves. He’s a dynamic leader with a passion for quality, innovation and excellence.”

According to the health system, Littleson has served as regional president of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia. He also served as president, hospitals division and chief operation officer for Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey and has held senior roles at Meridian Health, Southern Ocean County Hospital in New Jersey and at Sentara Healthcare in Virginia.

Littleson replaces Tupponce, who joined CMMC in 2017. Tupponce resigned in January to return to the Pittsburgh area, according to CMHC. Cindy Russo, CMHC’s chief operating officer, has been serving as interim president.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: