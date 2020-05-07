Sweetie is an L squared kitty. What’s that? you ask. She’s large and lovable.

There is a lot to love about Sweetie. She is a big cat that likes to take life easy without stress. You could find her sun bathing in the light of a sunny window. Or, you could find her dozing in your favorite chair. You may even find her sitting in your lap.

Five year old Sweetie is ready to be the love of your life. Make an appointment with Responsible Pet Care to meet her. You will find that she is just the cat you have been waiting for.

To our adopters and supporters:

In keeping with the important and responsible job we all have now to avoid crowded areas and keep our social distance, Responsible Pet Care has elected to temporarily close our second hand store located at 124 Waterford Road in Norway. The “RPC” shelter located at 9 Swallow Road in South Paris will be closed to visitors. However, the shelter will continue to accept stray animals and care for all that currently reside there. Adoptions will be allowed by appointment only and phone calls must be made in advance to set up a time. Available animals may be viewed on Facebook and at responsiblepetcare.org. We will be unable to facilitate adoptions to those folks that are exhibiting symptoms of or have been exposed to the covid-19 virus.

We will be grateful for donations of supplies as well as monetary donations, since this situation with the covid-19 virus is extremely economically challenging for our organization. We have also had to suspend our active fundraising. To get donations to us, you may leave them by the shelter building front door or make an appointment to leave them by calling us at 743-8679, reach out on Facebook, or email us at [email protected] For monetary donations; P O Box 82, Norway Maine 04268. As always, we are happy to answer any questions that you may have; please do not hesitate to be in touch. The closing of both our store and shelter will be until March 31. At that time, we will evaluate whether to extend the closures.

We appreciate your patience, your support and wish you and your families wellness.

Most sincerely,

Shirley H. Boyce

President

