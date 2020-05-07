WEST PARIS — Grover Precision, an Oxford Business has donated over $10,000.00 in gift certificates from local restaurants to families of Agnes Gray Elementary.

During the Stay-at-Home order in place resulting from the current medical crisis, Grover Precision has continued its sponsorship of Agnes Gray Elementary School with gift certificates from local businesses to be distributed to 97 families at the school, with over $100 in certificates going to each family. This is the continuation of a longstanding sponsorship relationship between Grover Precision and Agnes Gray.

Grover purchased gift certificates of businesses still open during the shutdown, allowing recipients to order take-out at a time when many families are feeling extra pressure. Rob Pierson, President of Grover Precision said, “When in doubt, go do something. We wanted to provide a bit of food, maybe a little treat for our Agnes Gray families during this tough patch while patronizing our local businesses that have seen a negative impact from the COVID-19”.

“The generosity and willingness of Grover Precision to support our school, families and children continues to amaze me,” said Elizabeth Clarke, Principal at Agnes Gray. “And now, in these stressful times, you have even extended your kindness to include our local businesses!”

Grover purchased gift certificates from four businesses, including Daddy O’s of Oxford, Inside Scoop of South Paris, Mallard Mart of West Paris, and Breau’s Too of Bryant Pond.

Grover Precision has been a longtime sponsor of Agnes Gray. Grover employees have contributed over $9,000 directly from their paychecks, as well as donating school supplies and time, resources and manpower to the school, from days of service on campus to full Thanksgiving dinners to families in need in the community.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: