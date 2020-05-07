Vegetarian Chick Pea Salad
Your kids have tried and loved chick peas at school. Now it’s your turn to fall in love with this protein rich, low fat staple!
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 15 oz. can no salt-added chickpeas, rinsed and drained
½ red onion diced
1 red pepper sliced
2 cloves garlic minced
Large handful parsley leaves, finely chopped
Juice of half a lemon
½-1 tsp. red pepper flakes (optional)
½ cup feta cheese
Salt and pepper to taste (optional) The feta will add a salty flavor so taste before
adding more salt.
Instructions:
1. Heat olive oil in frying pan. Add onion and red pepper and cook, stirring over medium heat for 6-8 minutes. Stir in chickpeas. Squeeze lemon juice and add parsley, and salt and pepper to taste (optional).
2. Warm the chickpeas through, and then pour into a large bowl and allow to sit for a few minutes. Add feta cheese and toss lightly. Serve by itself or over a bed of spinach, lettuce, brown rice, quinoa or with crispy whole-grain pita chips
