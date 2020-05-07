Vegetarian Chick Pea Salad

Your kids have tried and loved chick peas at school. Now it’s your turn to fall in love with this protein rich, low fat staple!

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 15 oz. can no salt-added chickpeas, rinsed and drained

½ red onion diced

1 red pepper sliced

2 cloves garlic minced

Large handful parsley leaves, finely chopped

Juice of half a lemon

½-1 tsp. red pepper flakes (optional)

½ cup feta cheese

Salt and pepper to taste (optional) The feta will add a salty flavor so taste before

adding more salt.

Instructions:

1. Heat olive oil in frying pan. Add onion and red pepper and cook, stirring over medium heat for 6-8 minutes. Stir in chickpeas. Squeeze lemon juice and add parsley, and salt and pepper to taste (optional).

2. Warm the chickpeas through, and then pour into a large bowl and allow to sit for a few minutes. Add feta cheese and toss lightly. Serve by itself or over a bed of spinach, lettuce, brown rice, quinoa or with crispy whole-grain pita chips

« Previous

Next »

filed under: